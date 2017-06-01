Danielle Neeson

Cayman’s ultimate casino and cocktail party, Ice on Ice, returns this year with another glittering affair. Hosted by Hurley’s Media and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman to benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, there is only one place to be this Saturday.

It’s a perfect opportunity to dust off that bow tie or cocktail dress and live it up James Bond-style, all in the name of charity. And if that just isn’t enough, lucky guests could also be in with the chance of winning one of four half-carat diamonds worth $1,500 each that are up for grabs on the evening, thanks to Rocky’s Diamonds.

Guests will be welcomed by a cocktail courtesy of Grey Goose before entering the transformed ballroom. Casino tables with all the classic card and dice games will dot the room, so whether you’re a pigeon or a high roller, “wagers” will be made and won. Sponsors have donated prizes with a minimum value of $500, so expect awesome goodies. And just when it could not get any better, all proceeds from the gaming tables will go directly to the Cancer Society.

This event has been running since 2003, and last year raised $19,805.45. This year, the organizers want to boost that amount, which will go toward the Cancer Society’s education and awareness programs in the community to help detect cancer in its early stages.

Jennifer Weber, the Cancer Society’s operations manager, says, “The number of financial aid patients we have now is exponentially higher than it has ever been, so there are a lot of people that need our help.” Fundraisers like this one, she says, make a huge difference. “The Cancer Society has had to rise to meet the community’s need through the years, and thanks to this generous community we have the resources we need to help people.”

The Ritz-Carlton will be serving gourmet food throughout the night and a cash bar will be available. There will be live jazz followed by a DJ to keep guests dancing the night away after they have had their fill of card shuffles and dice rolling.

Picture This will be providing a slow-motion photo booth so everyone can take home a photo memory from the night.

Tickets are available at Blackbeard’s locations, the Cancer Society and the West Indies Wine Company at $59 for one or $99 for two. The price includes a welcome cocktail and $10 in chips.