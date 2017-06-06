Cayman Enterprise City, the operator of Cayman’s special economic zone, is offering its fifth annual internship program. The “Summer in the City” program offers internships at CEC for young Caymanians through its Enterprise Cayman partnership with the Cayman Islands government.

CEC coordinates with zone companies to develop internships for high school and college students to provide work experience and learning opportunities with zone companies and expose students to potential career options in technology, media, commodities, marine and aviation services, among other fields.

All interns participate in various projects and meet zone entrepreneurs and business leaders, Cayman Enterprise City said in press release. In previous years, several students were hired by firms in the zone after completing their internship.

Caymanians between the ages of 17 and 25 and are invited to apply for an internship by sending a copy of their resume and a cover letter to Marilyn Conolly at [email protected]