NEW: Ministry assignments announced

The Cabinet positions for the Progressives-led coalition government were announced this morning.

The ministerial assignments are:

Premier Alden McLaughlin – HR, Immigration, Community Affairs

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell – District Administration, Tourism and Transport

Roy McTaggart – Finance, Economic Development

Tara Rivers – Financial Services, Home Affairs

Joey Hew – Commerce, Planning, Infrastructure

Juliana O’Connnor-Connolly – Education, Sports, Youth, Agriculture, Lands

Dwayne Seymour – Housing, Environment, Culture, Health

Read Wednesday’s Cayman Compass for the full story.