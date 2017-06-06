NEW: Ministry assignments announced

The Cabinet positions for the Progressives-led coalition government were announced this morning.

The ministerial assignments are:

  • Premier Alden McLaughlin – HR, Immigration, Community Affairs
  • Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell – District Administration, Tourism and Transport
  • Roy McTaggart – Finance, Economic Development
  • Tara Rivers – Financial Services, Home Affairs
  • Joey Hew – Commerce, Planning, Infrastructure
  • Juliana O’Connnor-Connolly – Education, Sports, Youth, Agriculture, Lands
  • Dwayne Seymour – Housing, Environment, Culture, Health

