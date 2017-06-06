SALT Technology Group honored

SALT Technology Group has won the 2017 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for the Cayman Islands. The company was honored among a global field of Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are thrilled to have won this award, and it has capped what has been a fantastic first year in business,” said Blair Lilford, company founder. “We continue to invest very heavily in our partnership with Microsoft, and we are delighted that our efforts over the last 12 months have been recognized by both Microsoft and our clients.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries. SALT was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in the Cayman Islands.

Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp., said, “SALT is a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”