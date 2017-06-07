The 2017 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge raised $85,000 for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said.

The amount is $25,000 more than the goal Mr. Manderson set for the event, which was held in April, according to a press release.

“I am delighted we raised such a huge sum of money for such a tremendous cause,” Mr. Manderson said. “The YMCA does great work with the youth in our community, and I am very happy that we are able to support them with a donation that has exceeded all our expectations.”

Mr. Manderson announced the fundraising total during a reception at Government House held to thank sponsors, the 5K Challenge organizing committee and event volunteers.

“The cash will be used to build a ropes challenge course in Grand Cayman, which will provide an alternative to classroom-style learning in areas proven to increase self-esteem, confidence and team-building skills,” the press release states.

“This facility will offer participants practical examples of ways to improve communication, awareness of themselves and others, and to gain leadership skills. In addition, the course will allow participants to overcome fears, insecurities, depression and antisocial behavior.”

Nearly 2,000 walkers and runners took part in the DG’s 5K Challenge, which had events in Cayman Brac and in Grand Cayman.

“This is the best event since we launched in 2013, and I give sincere thanks to all who helped make it a success,” said Mr. Manderson. “As I keep reminding everyone, it is easy to talk about the problems we face, but much more productive and uplifting to be a part of the solution. As well as helping good causes in the community, participants also boost their own health by taking part.”

During the reception, Mr. Manderson presented the check to YMCA Chairman Andrew Johnson.

“We are extremely grateful for this major donation to help build the challenge course that will benefit young people and others in the community,” said Mr. Johnson. “We are honored to have been chosen as this year’s beneficiary and extend our gratitude to [the] Deputy Governor and all his team who organized the event.”

Next year’s DG’s 5K Challenge is scheduled for April 16 on Cayman Brac, April 22 on Little Cayman and April 29 on Grand Cayman.