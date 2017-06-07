The Cayman Islands Department of Environment is inviting residents to join a competition called Take5Cayman, which aims to help clean up the area’s precious natural resources.

The contest, along with World Environment Day on June 5 and World Oceans Day on June 8, encourages people to take a few moments to clean up the islands’ beaches, reefs and public spaces. Toward that end, five contestants will win a “Discover Scuba” package.

To have a chance to win, participants clean up an area and call attention to it by taking a picture or a video of the cleanup efforts, using the hashtag #Take5Cayman and tagging the DOE on Facebook or Instagram. Once the DOE “likes” the photo or video, the person is entered into a random draw.

Four participants will be selected randomly for a one-person “Discover Scuba” dive package offered by local dive operators. A prize of a two-person dive package will also be given for the most creative photo or video.

Participants are limited to one entry unless they upload a second photo or video proving that they have either taken their trash to a recycling depot or placed it in a Department of Environmental Health bin.

The contest, which is open only to residents of the Cayman Islands, will continue through June 14, and five winners will be announced on June 16.