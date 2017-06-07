Cayman’s postage stamps are boldly going to the stars.

Images of space shot at the Dr. Wm Hrudey Observatory, based at the University College of the Cayman Islands on Grand Cayman, are featured in a new four-stamp set released on June 2.

The 25-cent stamp features the moon, Saturn is on the 50-cent denomination, the sun is on the 75-cent stamp and Jupiter appears on the $1.60 stamp.

It’s not the first time the Cayman Islands Postal Service has issued a space-related stamp series. Its July 2009 Space Exploration series commemorated the 40th anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon.

The first-day cover, costing $3.90, is available from the Philatelic Bureau of the Seven Mile Beach Post Office in West Shore Plaza, the counter of the General Postal Office in George Town, or the Hell Sub-Post Office in West Bay.

Individual stamps can also be obtained at any post office in the Cayman Islands.