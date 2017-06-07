Forty-five Year 11 students from six schools who completed the Mentoring Cayman program were recognized on June 1 at a reception at the home of Governor Helen Kilpatrick.

The students, who were selected by their school principals, met monthly with mentors from business, government and the community, and participated in workplace visits and various social events.

The program, which started in 2002, is a partnership between the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports.

This year, for the first time, the Chamber of Commerce introduced two workshops to the students – one on careers in a range of industries, and the other featuring representatives from a number of universities to talk about their institutions.

At the governor’s residence, the students were greeted by Governor Kilpatrick, and Paul Byles, president-elect of the Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the program.

“The mentor-mentee relationship is vital for personal and professional development. All of you here this evening should be proud for the development you have made this year,” he said.

“Although the program has ended for this year, do not forget to continue your development. As high-achieving students, you are the future of the Cayman Islands, and as such you should continue to develop your skills and enrich your lives.”

Awards presented

The students and their mentors collected awards for their participation, and they each posed for photographs with Governor Kilpatrick, Mr. Byles and Joel Francis, chief officer of the Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports.

Since the program began, more than “500 young, high-achieving Caymanians have gone on to graduate from Mentoring Cayman,” said Wil Pineau, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

“These outstanding students have gone on to achieve great accomplishments, and many have been employed by their mentor. To see these young Caymanians become so successful, thanks in part to the Mentoring Cayman program, is phenomenal, and we are eager to continue this program for the long-term future.”