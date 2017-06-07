More than 400 people filled the Marriott ballroom on June 1 for the Cayman National Choir’s 40th anniversary concert.

The choir, under the direction of Sue Horrocks, performed classical, gospel and popular choral works.

“The Cayman National Orchestra, now enlarged and under the baton of newly arrived conductor Jonathan Taylor, received an enthusiastic response, in particular for their rendition of the overture to the ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” said choir member Graham Morse.

The audience also welcomed the Cayman Youth Choir under the direction of Ems Melland.

“What makes them so special is they’re such a diverse group of ages and people from all backgrounds and all nationalities,” Ms. Horrocks said.

“We include different things for different concerts with a whole variety of genres. I think it’s important we make the music accessible not just for our singers, but for our audience so that they want to come and listen to us,” she said.

Founded in 1977, the Cayman Choir (as it was known then) was the idea of Mel McCoy. His mission was to bring choral classical music to Cayman and showcase the local singing talent.