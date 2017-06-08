Church holds health fair Saturday

The First Assembly of God Church has organized a Community Health Fair for Saturday, June 10.

The fair, on the church grounds at 195 Old Crewe Road, features health checks arranged by the Health Services Authority between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Checks include blood pressure, weight and cholesterol measurements. Information about stress management will also be available.

There will be a presentation at 9:30 a.m. about the benefits of essential oils.

The fair is part of a celebration of the church’s 25th anniversary. Admission is free and all are invited.