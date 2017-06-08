Summer prize package winner announced

The Cayman Compass was pleased to sponsor the Cayman Islands Society for Human Resources Professionals annual conference at the Kimpton Seafire Resort. The CISHRP conference welcomed Cayman’s own Grace Byers, nee Gealey, from the Fox hit television show “Empire,” along with many other talented speakers.

Congratulations to Alanna Warwick-Smith, an Immigration Services administrator representing Dart Enterprises Ltd., for winning the draw for the Stress Free Summer prize package – a contest created by Pinnacle Media.

Out of more than 150 entries, Ms. Warwick-Smith was the lucky winner of a wine cooler and gift basket of wines and accessories, valued at more than $500.