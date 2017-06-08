Members of the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cayman class recently took a tour of Caribbean Utilities Company’s plant, as part of the “Infrastructure and the Environment” seminar.

Ray Brown, engineering and business development manager at CUC, conducted the tour and later delivered a presentation to the class. He also served as guest speaker for the evening seminar.

The seminar was conducted by Tristan Hydes, deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, and Jim Knapp, managing director of Endless Energy (Cayman) Ltd.

“During the seminar the class members and panelists engaged in a very lively debate and informative discussions relating to the current and future renewable energy solutions for the Cayman Islands,” said Faramarz Romer, the 2017 Leadership Cayman program chairperson. “All participants gained an appreciation for the complexity relating to the infrastructure needs of our country and the challenge of addressing these needs with the least amount of environmental impact.”

The class will next meet on June 9 for a weekend trip to the Sister Islands.