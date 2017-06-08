Program to address behavioral problems

A Canadian program to help children with behavioral problems will get under way in the Cayman Islands this fall.

The Department of Counselling Services will offer the free program, called Stop Now And Plan, in partnership with Youth Anti-Crime Trust. It will use simulations and interactive coaching techniques to teach children and families emotion regulation, self control and how to prevent poor decision making, a press release from the Department of Children and Family Services states.

The department’s director, Judith Seymour, said the program “is a huge investment for us, but we are keen to offer it to families because we know it is well worth it.

“As a behavior modification program, SNAP can be life-changing with outcomes that we want to see replicated here in the Cayman Islands.”

The SNAP program, developed by Canada’s Child Development Institute, is an “evidenced based, proven best practice program, which has a high success rate teaching children with behavioral problems how to make better choices ‘in the moment,’” according to the release.

Representatives from education, social services, law enforcement and community support groups will take part.

Youth ACT is underwriting the training program through sponsorship by Sol Petroleum and Rotary Sunrise.

“We’re inviting many of our community partners to take up this training opportunity. It’s important that prior to us offering the program to families, our allies get a comprehensive understanding of the type of initiative they are referring their clients on to and what to expect in terms of likely outcomes,” said Brendon Malice, program facilitator.

SNAP was developed in 1985 by the Child Development Institute in Toronto, as an intervention program for children younger than 12 in conflict with the law.

For further details about SNAP, visit www.stopnowandplan.com.