Law school offers 2 new postgrad programs

The Truman Bodden Law School will be offering two new postgraduate programs from September.

The law school is now accepted applications to join the Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Finance: Law and Regulation and the Postgraduate Diploma in International Finance: Law and Regulation.

In a press release, the law school stated that the new programs will lead to qualifications to be awarded by the University of Liverpool, U.K.

“The qualifications will carry with them the professional benefits and opportunities that flow from the attainment of a postgraduate qualification awarded by any respected tertiary education provider,” the press release states.

The programs will comprise subjects including international finance, banking regulation, international insolvency, the conflict of laws, public-private partnerships and more.

Directed at Cayman nationals and residents, the LL.M and postgraduate diploma will initially be offered on a part-time basis from September, with all classes scheduled to take place in the early evening. The law school expects to also offer the programs full time over one year from September 2019.

Laura Panades, the LL.M course leader, said the postgraduate programs represent “an invaluable further opportunity for Caymanians and legal residents to have access to first-rate legal training on island.”

She added that the programs would “identify and support local Caymanian talent, opening new pathways of learning and professional development on island.”

Details on the admissions procedure and the programs are available from the law school’s website, www.lawschool.gov.ky, or by contacting the course leader, Laura Panades on [email protected] Applications are open until July 31.