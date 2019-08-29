Deadline looms for new Truman Bodden degrees

The deadline for Truman Bodden Law School’s LLM-master of laws and postgraduate diploma in international finance is Friday, 30 Aug.

The two-year old programme had previously been offered only on a part-time basis.

Caymanians, residents and international students are welcome to apply.

Prospective students can choose between programmes: an LLM including a summer dissertation on an agreed, relevant topic of the student’s choice; or a postgraduate diploma for straight coursework.

The LLM is offered in partnership with the University of Liverpool. Upon graduation, students will have the benefit of graduating from a UK higher education institution.