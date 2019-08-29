Hospital overflow car park to close next week

The Seventh-day Adventist Church parking lot on Smith Road, which is used for overflow parking for the Cayman Islands Hospital, will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic from Sunday, 1 Sept., through Friday, 6 Sept.

The Health Services Authority, which runs the hospital, said in a statement that during this time, people can still use the other parking areas in front of the main hospital entrance and the back parking lot, off Pines Drive.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause during this time, however we are grateful to the church for offering the use of their parking lot and look forward to the completed work which will improve parking, the flow of traffic and the overall patient experience,” the HSA said.