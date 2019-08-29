Cox Lumber intern heading to UK college

Young Caymanian Janelle Thomas has joined Cox Lumber in Bodden Town this summer as an intern.

A recent graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Thomas is planning on attending Solent University in Southampton, UK, this fall where she will major in accounting.

For the past few weeks, Thomas has been gaining knowledge in areas such as assisting with spreadsheets, inventory and office support.

Her support and friendly attitude has made her popular with customers and co-workers, said Doug Dodds, a consultant at Cox Lumber.

He said the company wishes the best for Janelle this fall, adding that the Cox Lumber internship programme provides “valuable work and life experience for Caymanians looking to build their resume, improve skills and learn responsibility”.

For more information on Cox Lumber’s internship program contact [email protected]