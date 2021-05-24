Law researcher Panades publishes article on public procurement

Truman Bodden Law School LLM course leader Laura Panades’ latest research, on public procurement, has been published in The Round Table, a leading, refereed journal on Commonwealth studies.

It covers important developments in law and policy.

This publication underwent a thorough double-blind peer review for quality assurance, and is evidence of the world-class skills of Cayman’s civil service.

Public procurement regulates public purchases with the private sector. It affects more than CI$100 million yearly. It arrived onto Cayman’s shore three years ago. The system might be recent, but it is here to stay.

Cayman’s efforts are part of a good governance wave sweeping the Caribbean. However, they include unique features for our country.

This article features a round of interviews of local government stakeholders. They provided valuable insight based on their experience. The interviews build on Panades’ research expertise on local public procurement.

This research will feed into the LLM in international finance module on the Law of Public-Private Partnerships at the Law School, covering comparative models of public procurement, including Cayman.

Laura Panades, LLM course leader and author of the research, said:

“This article draws from public procurement developments directly from those driving it forward.

“Such insight is unprecedented in the study of Caymanian public procurement.”

Mitchell Davies, Law School Director, said:

“The article showcases the expertise of our Law School lecturers resulting in high-quality published research and their commitment to inform Caymanian society via the medium of legal education.”