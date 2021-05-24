Cayman Classic cancelled for second straight year

Yet another sporting event has been sidelined by COVID, with the postponement of this year’s Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament until November 2022.

Tournament officials have announced that the 2021 competition has been postponed until 2022. The cancellation of the tournament marks the second straight year the event will not be held due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone this year’s event,” said Joe Wright, chief executive officer for Caymax Sports Ltd, in a statement on the Cayman Classic website. “Due to the existing travel restrictions, the conditions are still not conducive to host the tournament in 2021.”

To date, six schools have confirmed participation next year at the eight-team tournament: Louisiana State University, Kansas State, Illinois State, Nevada, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

“We look forward to the teams and fans returning to a mask free Island in 2022,” said Cayman Islands Basketball Association technical director Victor O’Garro in the statement. “We have had three successful tournament years and we look forward to another great lineup of competitive teams for 2022.”