College basketball fans will need to wait at least another year for the next instalment of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Organisers for the preseason college basketball tournament announced Wednesday the 2020 tournament has been cancelled. They cited the NCAA changing the college basketball season starting date as well as “several variables including the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Caymax Sports Ltd. chief executive officer Joe Wright in a press release.

“We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete,” Wright said. “We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”

The tournament had already been moved from the Cayman Islands due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to be played at the Raider Arena on the Northwest Florida State College campus in Niceville, Florida, from 23-25 Nov.

The eight-team tournament field comprised Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Ole Miss, Nevada, Oregon State, University of Northern Iowa, and Western Kentucky.

The NCAA announced on 16 Sept. the college basketball season would be pushed back from its original start date of 10 Nov. to 25 Nov. because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also reduced the number of games each NCAA team can play this season.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to participate in the Cayman Islands Classic this season,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis in the release. “The tournament had a great field and we have heard great things about the event. We are looking forward to being part of it in the near future.”

Organisers say the Cayman Islands Classic will resume play next year, scheduled for 22-24 Nov. 2021.