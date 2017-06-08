Residents back Chamber’s environmental pledge

So many people committed to the Chamber of Commerce’s environmental pledge to reduce waste, recycle, and live greener lives at an energy forum over the weekend that the organizers ran out of pledge forms, according to Chamber CEO Wil Pineau.

The Chamber of Commerce presented its updated environmental pledge at the Caribbean Utility Company’s “Energy Efficiency Forum and Fair” on June 3.

First introduced in 2007, the pledge encourages businesses, schools and community members to preserve and protect the environment, and commit to reducing waste, conserving energy, recycling, and implementing greener ways of living, the Chamber stated in a press release.

“The pledge remained unchanged for some time, but thanks to the work of the Chamber’s Community and Membership Development Committee, it was updated to be more relevant to the current day,” the release stated.

Mr. Pineau, who attended the event at the Family Life Centre, said he spent the day explaining the pledge to visitors and encouraging them to commit to living greener.

“Residents of the Cayman Islands have an obligation to protect the environment for future generations,” said Mr. Pineau. “We are also one of the world’s leading tourist destinations, so the protection of our environment is of the utmost importance.”

He said he ran out of pledges for people to sign, as all 50 copies he had brought with him were filled out.

“It was very encouraging to see,” he said. “The support for the pledge was overwhelming and the Chamber is very excited to spread the word and have even more people commit to living in a more eco-friendly manner.”

The Environmental Pledge outlines options for greener living, including the use of reusable cloth bags over plastic bags, using reusable containers for food items, turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, using renewable forms of energy, and more.

Mr. Pineau said the updated pledge would soon be available online at www.caymanchamber.ky.