100 Men take on 100 Women in fundraising battle

100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Give A Damn are in a battle to see who can raise the largest donation to give to a local charity of choice.

Although all money raised by both organizations will be donated to one local charity, only one group will hold the bragging rights to this friendly competition.

“Will the Women show that they truly care more, or will the Men prove just how much they give a damn?” organizers said in a press release.

The concept is simple: Attend a one-hour meeting once per quarter and bring $100 for charity. Multiply it by 100 attendees, listen to a five-minute presentation from three local charities, cast your vote for who you feel is most deserving, and you have the foundation for the concept of 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Give A Damn, according to a press release.

The challenge has been accepted, and with anticipated attendance of 500-plus attendees, a Cayman charity could stand to receive up to $50,000 in a single hour.

Both 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Give A Damn are rallying members for this meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 15, in the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Registration and networking starts at 6 p.m. The meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Since the inception of both Cayman chapters in early 2015, the groups have raised a combined total of $347,500 for various local charities. 100 Women Who Care has raised $184,700 and 100 Men Who Give A Damn has raised $162,800.

New members are welcome and encouraged to pre-register online or at the meeting the night of the event.

For more details or to pre-register, visit www.100womencayman.com or www.100men.ky.