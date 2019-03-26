The Cayman Islands chapter of 100+ Women Who Care selected Jasmine (formerly Cayman HospiceCare) to receive the group’s collective donation of more than $12,500 at its March meeting.

The two runner-up charities, Cayman National Cultural Foundation and Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, received a donation of $1,000 each, courtesy of sponsor PwC. Organisers advised that anyone who was not able to attend the meeting, but would still like to donate, can drop off their $100 donation to the Kelly Holding office on West Bay Road, or donate online via www.eventpro.ky. – Photo: Rosie Windsor