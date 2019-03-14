The 100+ Women Who Care Cayman Islands chapter recently announced its new board of directors for 2019. What started as an idea in the U.S. over a decade ago has blossomed into an extraordinarily successful movement which benefits many charities around the world.

The local chapter was established in 2015 and has raised more than $247,000 to date for 18 local charities. The group gathers four times a year for a one hour meeting, and each member donates $100 to the charity selected by a members vote at the event.

“Our mission and hope is to provide for those in greatest need in the Cayman Islands,” says Sondra Lovett, the new chair of the group. “It’s so heartwarming to hear each charity’s story and know what a difference we can collectively make to our community. Together we can all achieve more and the combined donation of $10,000+ from each event makes a real impact.”

The first meeting of 2019 will be held on Tuesday at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. The charity with the most votes on the night will take home the collective donations of $100 from each attendee. The three presenting charities are not disclosed until the night of the event but thanks to premier event sponsor, PwC Cayman Islands, the two charities that are not selected by the group vote this time around will still go away with $1,000 each.

The history of the 100 Women movement

Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan, founded the first 100 Women Who Care Chapter in 2006. Her group of 100 women raised more than $10,000 at its first meeting to purchase 300 new baby cribs for a local nonprofit agency. Since then, more than 275 chapters (which include Men, People and Kids Who Care chapters) have formed across North America and beyond in a like-minded effort to make a difference on a local level.

For more information on sponsoring, supporting or attending a 100+ Women Who Care event, visit www.100women.ky or contact [email protected]