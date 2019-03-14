From Shakespeare to drama and now ballet, Culture at the Cinema continues to bring the best of the world’s stage to Cayman via the wonders of technology.

Live performances are recorded and viewed on the big screen, giving audiences the experience of being transported to theaters across the globe.

The offering at Camana Bay Cinema this month is the eternal story of “The Sleeping Beauty,” a fairy tale of a beautiful princess under a spell, as performed by the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet. It will be shown for one night only this Saturday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.

Story

On her 16th birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the Evil Fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell. A resplendent fairy tale ballet, “The Sleeping Beauty” features scores of magical characters including fairies, Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova, a “truly extraordinary talent” (The Telegraph).

“The Sleeping Beauty” is a ballet in a prologue and three acts, first performed in 1890. The music was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (his opus 66). The score was completed in 1889, and is the second of his three ballets. The original scenario was conceived by Ivan Vsevolozhsky, and is based on Charles Perrault’s “La Belle au bois dormant.” The choreographer of the original production was Marius Petipa.

The premiere performance took place at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on Jan. 15, 1890. The work has become one of the classical repertoire’s most famous ballets.

The ballet’s premiere received more favorable accolades than “Swan Lake” from the press but Tchaikovsky never had the luxury of being able to witness his work become an instant success in theaters outside of Russia. He died in 1893. By 1903, “The Sleeping Beauty” was the second most popular ballet in the repertory of the Imperial Ballet (the Petipa/Pugni “The Pharaoh’s Daughter” was first), having been performed 200 times in only 10 years.

The Bolshoi Ballet

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture as one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. For the 8th consecutive season, the Bolshoi Ballet opens its doors to viewers across the world to attend their outstanding performances in more than 1,700 cinemas internationally.

Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Licensed bar on the premises. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. For more information on this and upcoming shows, visit www.bigscreen.ky.