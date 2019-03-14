Barefoot Beach Gala to benefit women’s program

The Cayman Islands chapter of 100 Women in Finance is set to host its sixth annual Barefoot Beach Gala on Saturday, March 23, at Royal Palms. All proceeds from the event will benefit Girlforce 100, a mentorship program run by the not-for-profit organization in partnership with the Cayman Islands Ministry of Education. The program supports young women in the public high schools, helping them to unlock their self-awareness and career potential.

The event is open to the general public and takes place from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $125 per person and include a complimentary welcome cocktail, food tasting stations and live music against the sunset backdrop of Seven Mile Beach. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in raffle prize draws throughout the evening. More than $10,000 worth of giveaways were handed out at last year’s event including luxury vacation accommodations, pamper packages, brunch and restaurant vouchers, experience gifts and much more.

Since its launch in 2013, 100WF Cayman has raised more than $290,000 for local charities, including the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Literacy Is For Everyone, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Breast Cancer Foundation and its 2018 beneficiary, the Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

100WF’s 2019 Cayman philanthropic beneficiary, GirlForce 100, is the organization’s flagship mentoring program, which pairs professional women from within the 100WF membership with female Caymanian public high school students who have been selected by educators as having potential for successful careers in the finance industry, but lack the resources and support to achieve their full potential. The GirlForce 100 mentors provide key guidance to their mentees in three main areas which include mentoring, goal-setting and life orientation.

“Through this popular annual fundraising event, 100WF Cayman is pleased to support our organization’s 2019 global philanthropic theme, ‘Investing in the Next Generation,’ which establishes purposeful pathways into the finance industry for young women, and supports them in the early years of their careers,” say Laurie Mernett and Anne-Marie Leadbetter, co-chairs of the 100WF Cayman Philanthropy Committee.

Now in its third successful year of operations, the plan is to expand GirlForce 100 in 2019 to allow more young women to be able to join the program, implement mentor training, and develop mentee programming – all with the ultimate goal of preparing the GirlForce 100 mentees for tertiary education, and ultimately, for careers in finance. Thanks to the additional philanthropic support this year, 100WF Cayman will also award a scholarship to one successful applicant from Girlforce 100 for an approved course of study at a local college.

About 100 Women in Finance

100 Women in Finance is a global network of professionals in the finance and alternative investment industries working together to empower women at every stage of their careers. Through peer engagement, philanthropic, and educational initiatives, 100 Women in Finance’s more than 15,000 members are making connections and creating opportunities that help to advance careers and strengthen their field.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.100women.org or by contacting [email protected] directly. For more information on 100WF or Girlforce 100, email [email protected]