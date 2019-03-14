In case you had not heard, this is the weekend to celebrate the Emerald Isle with festivities, pints of Guinness and lots of live music. You do not have to be Irish to appreciate the craic, which will be apparent when you spy the melting pot of cultures joining in the fun.

Here is the lowdown on what’s happening so you do not miss a moment.

27th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Irish Jog

The Irish Jog is a Cayman institution, gathering walkers, joggers and runners from around the island to enjoy a social 5K event which doubles as a fundraiser. Although it is not technically being held on St. Patrick’s Day this year (Friday, rather than Sunday), it is close enough to qualify. Kickoff time is 5:30 p.m.

Held in the aesthetically pleasing Britannia Green Space, the Jog follows a winding path through the short grass where people can go at their own pace. Usually, the runners set off first, followed by the joggers and finally, the walkers. Parents push children in strollers and more than a few participants really get into the spirit by wearing green accessories, such as festive hats. In fact, there will be pieces of fun wear up for grabs if you are so inclined to don something. Once on the trail, keep your eyes open for leprechauns.

The Jog raises money for a different charity each year. This year, it is the Alex Panton Foundation that is getting the benefit of all the entry fees. Cost to enter is $10 per person which includes a T-shirt and the chance of winning a spot prize. You do not have to be the fastest to be a winner – if only this had been the case in high school.

Complimentary refreshments will also be on hand to keep everyone hydrated.

Advance registration is encouraged, although you can sign up on the day if you cannot manage it beforehand. Register at the 2nd floor reception in Butterfield Place on Albert Panton St. from March 7-8 and March 11-14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on the day at the venue from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Alternatively, you can visit www.ky.butterfieldgroup.com and download an application form. You can also make a cash donation on any of the registration days or make a deposit at any of the Butterfield banking center locations.