Two organizations that usually separate their meetings according to gender – 100 Men Who Give a Damn and 100 Women Who Care – decided to join forces last Thursday.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman hosted the nearly 300 attendees for the event that clocked in at just over the standard one-hour meeting time. Before representatives from three charities made their five-minute presentations in the hope of being granted the funds collected that night, two recipients of grants from previous meetings took to the podium. Beulah McField from Meals On Wheels Cayman thanked 100 Women Who Care for the money her organization had been given, stating that it had provided 3,000 meals for the people they serve.

Ania Milanowska from the Cayman Crisis Centre expressed her gratitude for the funds her charity was awarded by 100 Men Who Give a Damn. It had enabled them to increase and update the security measures at the center, which were of paramount importance to the safety and comfort of those resident there.

The three charity representatives who made presentations afterward were Margaret Lue from the Pines Retirement Home, Caroline Ferreira from the Red Cross and Ben Hart from the Cayman Heart Fund. Members voted for their choice and in the end, Ben Hart of the Hart for Hearts branch of Cayman Heart Fund was presented with a check for $30,000. Hart for Hearts raises awareness of the problems families face when their baby is born with a congenital heart defect and raises money to assist them with expenses associated with urgent pediatric cardiology healthcare.

An update at the end of the evening revealed that from eight meetings in the past two years, 100 Men Who Give a Damn has raised more than $160,000 and 100 Women Who Care has raised over $200,000.

“This is the first time that 100 Men and 100 Women have come together for the same meeting,” said Kim Walker Gardiner, head of 100 Women Who Care. “It was a great success and we sincerely hope that after seeing what these organizations have achieved, others will be compelled to join us.”

The next meetings are scheduled for October.

For more information on either organization, visit www.100men.ky and www.100womencayman.com.