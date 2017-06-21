A local resident found 23 kilograms (50.7 lbs) of cocaine along the waterline at a Bodden Town beach Sunday morning.

The large package was wrapped in black plastic and contained 20 separate smaller packages inside with a substance that appeared to be cocaine.

Police weighed and destroyed the packages Tuesday.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officials declined to identify the beach the cocaine washed up on due to concerns that it might not be the last of the illegal substance from what was apparently a disrupted shipment.

“We have carried out a foot and air search of the area, but we cannot be certain that nothing else will show up,” said police media officer Jodi-Ann Powery.