KPMG, government net top employer awards

KPMG and the Department of Commerce & Investment won the top employer awards in the large and medium business categories at the 9th Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals gala on March 16.

“Being awarded the Top Employer badge of honour is a wonderful achievement and we are thrilled to recognise these organisations,” said Society President Elisa Brown.

Companies named as top employers are known as employers who prioritise career growth and corporate and social responsibility, promote ethical values and are transparent about the standards to which they hold themselves, the human resources organisation said.

In addition, the Top Employer award recognises organisations that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and positive organisational culture.

To determine the winners, a panel of independent judges marked the companies’ applications and considered a confidential survey completed by staff of the firms.

In the large employer category, KPMG took first place for the 2018/19 year. CUC, Ogier, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, Conyers Dill & Pearman and Logic also received top employer designations for the year.

Luke Murray, partner and head of People, Performance and Culture at KPMG said, “We are tremendously proud of being named as Top Employer in the Cayman Islands, as well as winning twice in the CAHRE category for our scholarship and managerial training programmes.

“At KPMG, we invest heavily in our people. Our dedicated People, Performance and Culture team is committed to developing skills and building integrity, trust and collaboration among our staff. We are delighted to have been recognised for not only developing a culture which ensures retention of talent, but one which produces truly skilled and happy people,” Murray said.

In the medium-sized business category, the Department of Commerce & Investment was awarded first place, while BDO, CML & Nova and Saxon were named as other top employers in the category.

“We are very honoured to be selected for this award,” said Department of Commerce and Investment Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh. “It was truly a magical moment for us as a government department to be recognised again with our peers in the private sector.

“We will continue to strive for excellence while ensuring we have a happy environment. Most people chase success at work thinking that will make them happy. The truth is that happiness at work will make you successful,” Rajkumarsingh said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said, “As we seek to become a World-Class Civil Service, this type of recognition confirms we are on the right path.

“I commend the team for their focus on our people and their proactive drive to have these achievements recognised,” he added.

Ogier’s Patrice Stewart was another big winner on the evening was as she was recognised as the Young HR Talent of the Year.

Individual CAHRE awards, which provide a forum for organisations of any size and in any sector to promote best human resources practices in specific areas, were given to Dart Enterprises Ltd. for the Best Wellness Program, KPMG for the Best Training Program and for Excellence in Talent Management and Retention, Saxon for Best Community & Corporate Responsibility, CML & Nova for Excellence in Diversity and the Department of Commerce and Investment for Excellence in Office Environment.