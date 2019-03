Bus driver and hairstyle experimentalist Ann Marie Tomlinson has created a ‘royal do’ in honour of this week’s royal visit – an upswept sleek knot divided in two at the top of her head and surrounded by a band of pearly beads and a fake diamond encrusted crown, with a gold bow highlighting the upsweep.

The hairstyle took approximately three hours to construct. Tomlinson’s hairdos are regularly inspired by the events of the day or special holidays.