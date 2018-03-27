Simply irresistible

The Easter holidays are upon us, and while most Caymanians are busy pitching tents and getting ready to scavenger hunt for Easter eggs, Cayman stylist Ann Marie Tomlinson is using a traditional Easter snack – bun and cheese – to jazz up her hairstyle.

Ms. Tomlinson’s eye-popping creations never fail to turn heads. From flamboyant, outrageous and downright funny styles, to demure and sophisticated, hair is her way of highlighting Cayman’s holidays.

The trendsetter says most of her friends usually find her hairstyles funny, and her dream is to create a magazine of all the different styles she has created.