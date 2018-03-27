Arrest made in fatal motorcycle collision

The driver of the car involved in Sunday’s fatal collision with a motorcycle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police announced on Tuesday.

The man, a 24-year old West Bay resident, is on bail as officers continue their investigation, police said. According to police, the collision took place on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Spotts Public Beach. Officers were dispatched at 5:20 p.m., and the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The rider was identified as Lenny Pinet-Trusty, a 35-year-old Honduras national who had Caymanian status. Mr. Pinet-Trusty is survived by his family, including a wife and young child.