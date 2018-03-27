Caymanian dies in boat accident near Florida

A 67-year-old Cayman Islands man died Monday in an accident on board a boat just south of the Florida Keys, according to both local and U.S. authorities.

A U.S. Coast Guard press release Tuesday stated the man was found unresponsive “after reportedly falling from the upper deck of his boat and landing on his head.”

The incident occurred approximately 20 miles south of Key West.

The Coast Guard received a report about the incident around 11 p.m. Monday from crews aboard a 42-foot pleasure craft. A Coast Guard vessel arrived on the scene of the accident just after midnight Tuesday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Tuesday that it had been notified of the incident.

“We received a report that a Caymanian man died on a boat in the Florida Keys and have been in contact with the U.S. authorities who are investigating the incident,” an RCIPS statement read.

Neither the RCIPS nor the U.S. Coast Guard had identified the man as of Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands government’s Ministry of Home Affairs said it had not been provided with any information about the incident.

The 67-year-old man’s body was taken to the Monroe County Coroner by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said.