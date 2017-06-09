Local fans of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) will no doubt remember when Dirty Vegas came to these shores last year. They rocked The Warehouse at the Strand, followed by a sold-out boat party the next day.

They left the island wanting more, so this weekend everyone will get their wish – Dirty Vegas is back!

The DJ duo will be working their magic at The Warehouse on Friday with another epic boat party on Saturday.

Dirty Vegas began as a trio nearly 20 years ago. Founded by Paul Harris, Steve Smith and Ben Harris, the group remains one of the most recognizable names in dance music.

Grammy time

In 2001, the band’s debut single “Days Go By” appeared in the now-iconic television commercial for Mitsubishi and became a benchmark that set a new model for marketing music in advertising. The single catapulted Dirty Vegas to Grammy success, winning the group Best Dance Recording in 2003, the first year an award was given in that category.

In the rollercoaster years that followed, the band released three albums and headlined their own world tour, in addition to supporting artists such as Moby, Underworld and Groove Armada. Dirty Vegas sold more than one million albums and was named No. 6 in Billboard magazine’s “Top selling Electronic artists of the 2000s.”

‘Photograph’

Their fourth album, “Photograph,” was released in late 2015, and includes a reworking of Duran Duran’s “Save a Prayer.”

“We feel like this new album is some of our best work to date,” says Dirty Vegas. “We have always approached electronic music with a classic song-writing perspective, so this is a continuation of that, but this one feels like it’s a journey back to our original club roots.”

Friday: The Warehouse. Entrance fee is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday: Boat party. Tickets are $40 from the Epic Day office. Guests must be at the dock next to the Lobster Pot at 1:30 p.m. as the boat leaves promptly at 2 p.m. For more information, call 938-2395 or use the Connected Castaway app to buy tickets.