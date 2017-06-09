Cayman Brac is a favorite weekend getaway for those in Grand Cayman seeking a quieter way of life. With its rocky bluff, caves to explore and no such thing as rush hour traffic, the Brac is an enticing destination and only a quick flight away.

From June 30 to July 3 – a public holiday weekend – budding socialites will be heading to Cayman Brac for a four-day party known as The Brac Escape.

One of the organizers, Cedric Gidarsingh, hopes to make this an annual event. “The Brac Escape was created as a branch off from Braccanal (Cayman Brac Carnival) to appeal to an older demographic – age 21 and over,” he says. “We want to make it a tourism product to help boost Cayman Brac’s economy during the off season.

“We are very excited to add another weekend of events that will attract visitors to the beautiful Brac. Part proceeds from The Brac Escape will go towards the Braccanal Committee to help fund Cayman Brac Carnival 2018.”

There are activities and entertainment planned for each day, promising a great social vibe and atmosphere. Interested parties should book their tickets now, as once the Cayman Airways flights are full, the only other way to get there is by boat.

For more information and ticket prices, see www.thebracescape.com.