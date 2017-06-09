Mum had her special celebration last month; now it’s time to make a fuss over the menfolk for Father’s Day on June 18. There may not be quite such a stampede to florists and brunches as Mother’s Day commands, but we think that dear old Dad deserves some attention too. Cayman has plenty of events going on where you can spend some quality time together, with most of the activities happening on June 17.

From entertainment at Camana Bay to dining out, you’ve got a world of ways to make Dad happy.

Strike a pose

A family portrait by Picture This is a great way to mark the day. Free photo sessions will be held in Camana Bay’s Gardenia Court on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with print packages available for purchase.

‘Dadurday’ at Camana Bay

Celebrate Dadurday, or all things Dad, from 1 to 6 p.m. on June 17 on The Crescent at Camana Bay. There will be beanbag toss, ladder ball, foosball, jumbo Jenga and more, with prizes and crafts like kite-making. After all of that heavy lifting, dads can enjoy a beer garden with a live DJ and barbecue.

Boys’ barbecue

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is celebrating Father’s Day with a June 17 barbecue at Seven. Arrive at 7:30 p.m. for the dinner, priced at $120 for adults and $50 for children. A Bulleit Bourbon trailer and selection of canapés will get the festivities off to a fine start. Then the family can tuck into tempting dishes like conch and crab cakes, 60-Day Bulleit Bourbon dry-aged bone-in ribeye and grilled jerk poulet rouge, followed by a variety of desserts.

Get active

Lace up your trainers for the Father’s Day 5K Walk/Run on June 17. Proceeds go to the 1000 Man March Outreach and YMCA Cayman Islands. Whether Dad is a fitness fanatic or you run rings around him, this is sure to be a fun way to bond, and you stand to win all sorts of prizes, including Camana Bay gift certificates and Cayman Airways vouchers. The 5K follows a circular route from Smith Cove on South Church Street, starting at 6 a.m. for walkers and 6:30 a.m. for runners. Of course, women are 100 percent welcome too! Register at www.caymanactive.com/registrations or on the day at 5:30 a.m.

Father’s Day feast

“The island’s best jerk from the island’s best jerk chefs,” the organizers promise. We’re sold! The Cayman Jerk Fest, presented by DMS Broadcasting, will take place at Seven Mile Public Beach on June 17. Head down from noon to 3 p.m., pick up a $10 sample card to try a bite from every booth, and vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award. Grown-ups can wash down their chicken with drinks from the Cayman Spirits Company festival bar.

Father’s Day facts

The day to honor dads can be traced back to 1910 in Spokane, Washington. Apparently, Sonora Louise Smart Dodd got the idea after hearing a sermon on Mother’s Day. She wanted to pay tribute to her father, a widower who raised six children by himself.

It is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion in the U.S., according to Hallmark, with 74 million cards given every year.

While the majority of countries celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June, the Australians celebrate in September and the Italians honor fathers on March 19.

The necktie is consistently the most popular gift.

In 2008, students in some regions of Scotland were not allowed to make Father’s Day cards at school for fear of upsetting those with single mothers.

A father’s right to paid paternity leave is applicable in at least 66 countries, with around 30 offering 14 weeks or more.

There is a famous quote by American writer Mark Twain about his father: “When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”