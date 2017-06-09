Sugar glider gets loose on Cayman Airways plane; two arrested

Two people were arrested by Cayman Islands Customs officers after a small exotic animal called a sugar glider got loose on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami.

According to a statement from Collector of Customs Charles Clifford, “an unsecured animal created a scare on board Cayman Airways flight 107 from Miami to Grand Cayman on Wednesday night, June 7.

“The animal has been identified as a “Petaurus Breviceps” commonly known as a “sugar glider.” The Collector of Customs can confirm that as a result of this incident, Customs Officers arrested two passengers, a male and a female, on suspicion of a number of offenses related to the matter.

“The two arrested individuals were released on bail and the investigation into the matter is ongoing. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions which is the usual practice with all investigations.”

The man arrested is 31 years old. The woman is 26. They both live in Bodden Town.

A sugar glider is a small nocturnal possum, with a body about six inches in length (plus another six inches for the tail), and weighing between 4 and 5 ounces. The marsupial is endemic to Australia and the southwest Pacific region and can “glide” through the air like a flying squirrel.

Sugar gliders are popular as exotic pets and are legal to own in Florida.