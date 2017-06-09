There’s been a change in the starting point for the Flowers Sea Swim. Saturday’s one-mile open water swim will now start at the Royal Palms and finish at the Westin Grand Cayman.

The swim was previously intended to start at the Kimpton Seafire, but was changed on Friday.

The National Weather Service of the Cayman Islands has forecasted a moderate sea state with wave heights of three to five feet for Saturday. There’s also a 40 percent chance of showers.

Swimmers for Saturday’s race will need to be at the starting line between 12:00 and 1:45 p.m. to collect their swim cap and have their race number marked on their arm. Check-in closes at 1:45 sharp according to race organizers, and swimmers who arrive after the cut-off point will not be allowed to swim.