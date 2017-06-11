Police seek drugs suspect

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Friday that it is seeking a man named Troy Pearson, age 35, who evaded arrest during an operation on May 22.

The Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force and Customs Enforcement are searching for Pearson, who is said to have assaulted a customs officer and a police officer during a joint operation in which a large quantity of drugs were recovered.

The police raided two homes on May 22 – one in Savannah and one in George Town – and arrested two women and a man after significant quantities of ganja were found.

Police are cautioning anyone who may encounter Pearson to exercise caution and to alert authorities as soon as possible.

Anybody with information can call 911 or DC Greg Banks at 938-1741. An alternate means of providing information – contacting the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) – is available for sources who wish to remain anonymous.