50 years ago: Permanent Secretary visits Cayman

In the June 14, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “George Town Notebook” correspondent Frances Bodden wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. Derek Wight spent the week-end in Miami, returning on the 5th after a business and pleasure trip.

“Among the departures Northbound on the 5th were Mr. Rayal B. Bodden Jr. of Miami who was on a brief visit with his parents Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Bodden, Sr., and Mrs. Carol Watler on a 17 day vacation in Miami.

“Returning to Kingston on the 7th were Mrs. Leila Webster after an enjoyable visit. She hopes to return again in the near future.

“Mr. Anninos, Mrs. Lomas and Mr. Adams spent a busy two days on the island.

“Arriving from Jamaica on the 7th to spend a week as guests of Mr. and Mrs. B. St. Aubyn at Windsor House were Mr. and Mrs. Earle Maynier. Mr. Maynier was for many years a Permanent Secretary in the Government of Jamaica, and was also a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Government of Trinidad. On independence in 1962, he was appointed as Jamaica’s first High Commissioner to Canada. He retired from his post in 1965 and is now living in Jamaica. He is a member and Chairman of many Statutory Boards and Committees.

“Mrs. Maynier is a Barrister-at-Law and practiced her profession in Trinidad. She was also Resident Tutor in Trinidad of the University of the West Indies and is now part-time Assistant Registrar at the University of the W.I. in Kingston. She has for many years taken a deep interest in educational matters.

“Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Bush and family of South Sound returned to Fort Lauderdale for a few months.

“Mrs. Merle Stewart of Walkers Rd. left on her way to Philadelphia to visit her husband Mr. Renton Stewart.

“A welcome party at the Beach Club Colony was given on the 6th by Mr. and Mrs. Neil A.J. Cruickshank for Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Seaman and Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Minty. Mr. Seaman is the new manager of the Royal Bank of Canada and Mr. Minty is here for a few months in connection with the Royal Trust Co. Mr. and Mrs. Cruickshank returned to Kingston on the 7th after an enjoyable visit. Mr. Cruickshank acted as manager of the Royal Bank of Canada for a while.”