Lions unveil plaque to honor charter members

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman celebrated its members past and present this month with an awards ceremony and a plaque unveiling at the Lions Community Centre.

At the June 1 event, which was packed with many Leos, Lions, invited community leaders and friends, the club unveiled a plaque at the entrance to the hall which bears the names of the 58 men who signed their names to be recognized by Lions International as the clubs’ charter members.

Lion President Tannya Mortimer said in a press release, “Each year the club hosts celebrations in honor of our charter members, but paying recognition with the form of a perpetual plaque has long since been discussed.”

She added, “The event was very well attended by charter members, their spouses and/or children and I know it was a very proud moment for these families.”

Lion Andrew Eden was announced as Lion of the Year.

The Distinguished Leadership Award and the John Ebanks Humanitarian Award went to Lion Letitia Lawrence. The Inaugural Committee Chairs were presented to Alfonso Wright for the Ms. Kippy Foundation and to Michael Troop for the Community Restoration Committee. Project Chair went to Eric Anderson for the Golden Age Home in West Bay and Sunrise Cottage in East End.

Special recognition was given to Joel Walton, Lloyd Samson, James Kennedy, Lion Gina Berry-Barnes, Foster’s Food Fair and Kirk Market. Acknowledgement was also given to Quick Images, which provided “impeccable service and top quality products for all the memorabilia and awards distributed throughout the Lionistic Year,” a press release states.

Also supporting the awards event was Lion District Governor Errol Lee.

Lions Peter Balls and Lennie Hew shared reflections of when the club was chartered in 1972. They recalled how charter President Lion Tommy Hurlston, along with Lion Louis Chung and Mr. Balls who were members of the Kingston club which had sponsored the Grand Cayman club, was instrumental in structuring and organizing the Grand Cayman club.