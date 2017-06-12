UPDATED: Stolen rental car recovered South Sound

UPDATE: A blue Kia that had been reported stolen was located by police Monday afternoon. It was found by the police helicopter on South Sound Road.

No one was in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL: Police are looking for a rental car that was stolen during a burglary at a residence in South Sound Road in George Town over the weekend.

The blue, 2014 Kia Cerato was taken from outside the premises in the early hours of Saturday, June 10. Police also said several items were stolen from the residence.

The car’s registration number is 155 772.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or who has information about it is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can be provided to the RCIPS on 949-7777 or to Crime Stoppers on 800-8477(TIPS).