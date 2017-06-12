Joshua Ebanks, a 24-year-old West Bay resident, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm Monday in a case arising from an early morning shooting on June 3.

Ebanks, who was held without a bail hearing, is to make his next court appearance on Tuesday, June 13.

His attorney, Crister Brady, asked for more time to prepare a defense after being apprised of a closed circuit video of the suspect that he had not seen before entering court on Monday.

The police recorded two reports of shots fired in the early morning, one at the Roof Top Bar on Mary Street and another at a residence shortly thereafter.

The police stressed in a statement Monday that Ebanks has not been charged with those shootings, but with a crime in connection to the shootings.