A 15-year-old boy appeared in Summary Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following the stabbing of a male teenager in George Town earlier this month.

The case was referred to the Grand Court, as the charge is classified as a Category A offense. The teen is scheduled to appear there on June 30.

The youth was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged stabbing on June 3 off West Bay Road. The male victim, also age 15, was stabbed in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung, the court heard..

The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The defendant’s father and sister were in court on Monday, and Magistrate Valdis Foldats thanked them for being there in support.