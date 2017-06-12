Police recover stolen safe after burglars break into primary school

Burglars broke into George Town Primary School Friday and stole a safe containing food tickets and cash, police said.

Officers were called to the school after 6 a.m. on Friday, June 9, after a report of a burglary.

After carrying out a search of the area, police officers, along with scenes of crime officers, recovered the safe nearby. The safe had been damaged, but all the contents, including food vouchers and cash, were recovered.

According to Principal Marie Martin, canteen workers discovered the break-in when they arrived at the school around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

She said the suspects gained entry through an exterior window left unlocked in the school’s assembly hall. After entering the hall, the burglars smashed their way through the kitchen door to gain access to the safe, which was on the kitchen counter.

Ms. Martin said the door had to be replaced from the force of the impact. She also said that other schools should be on the alert since she had heard that another school had also been broken into.

According to the school’s canteen caterer, Claire Collins, the burglars took the safe off school property and smashed it with bricks in an attempt to open it. She said some of the lunch tickets appeared to have been burned.

The incident is under police investigation.

Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).