Police searching for officer who left scene of crash

Police on Monday were attempting to locate a police inspector who left the scene of an accident in which he was involved on Saturday.

A collision occurred just before 4:15 p.m. at the Hurley’s roundabout on Crewe Road, police said.

“A white Pontiac SUV was reported to have collided into the back of a silver Land Rover. The driver of the white SUV had left the scene of the accident; the driver and occupants of the silver Land Rover were not injured,” police said in a statement.

According to police, officers who responded determined that the driver of the white SUV is an inspector with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“Officers have made numerous attempts to locate him over the weekend and enquiries are continuing,” the police statement said.