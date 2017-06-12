A 25-year-old man appeared in court Friday, charged with assaulting a police officer and six other charges following an incident in which an officer was bitten on the arm while making an arrest.

Wayne Bellafonte of North Side was arrested outside a licensed premises on West Bay Road on Thursday, June 8, on drug-related offenses. He was remanded in custody Friday after being charged with the assault, as well as possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, attempt to escape custody, resisting arrest and damage to property.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, June 20.