RCIPS 6-a-Side Football League seeks players

The RCIPS 6-a-Side Football League, which has played games at the CIFA field in Prospect in recent weeks, is recruiting players from government and the business sector for the annual full-day competition on Monday, July 3, a public holiday.

RCIPS teams will play the other teams in the fun community event, with focus on youth teams as well as adult teams. Anyone who is interested should contact [email protected]

The deadline for corporate or government teams to register is Thursday, June 15. The cost for registration is $100 per team.