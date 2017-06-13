Home Video Flowers Sea Swim 2017 Photo Contest VideoFlowers Sea Swim 2017 Photo ContestBy Alvaro Serey - June 13, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Read the contest rules and details by clicking here.00 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LocalVIDEO: Flowers Sea Swim 2017 Featured Local Home PageDouble Impact contest winner Local25th annual Sea Swim draws thousandsNO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKMinisters’ plan splits law enforcement roles June 6, 2017Bermuda’s first gay wedding raises prospect of change June 8, 2017Whirlwind year for CI London office; ‘Nothing has gone to plan’ June 6, 2017